2nd Federal Civil Suit Filed Against Michael Klein by Former H.S. Golf Student-Athlete

A second Federal civil lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court in Lincoln against a former girls golf coach and a local country club .

In the personal injury suit filed February 3rd, a second woman identified as Jane Doe in the complaint claims Michael Klein subjected her to sexual battery and assault for approximately nine months ending in July 2016, and caused intentional emotional distress with continual calls and texts, and leveraged his influence as the Scottsbluff Girls Golf coach against her best interests.

Scotts Bluff County Club is also a defendant, with the plaintiff’s lawyers claiming negligence for management failing to take appropriate action against Klein despite knowledge of inappropriate conduct with other high school student-athletes dating back to 2008.

Klein was convicted in 2017 on four counts of first degree sexual assault of a minor, and is serving a prison sentence of 24 to 36 years. In 2019, one of his victims was awarded a judgement of $2.75 million against Klein and the Scottsbluff School District in the first such federal lawsuit.

The plaintiff seeks unspecified general and special damages against both defendants.