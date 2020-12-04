2nd Suspect Arrested in Rash of Motor Vehicle Thefts, Break-ins

Scottsbluff Police this week arrested a second suspect in connection with approximately thirty reports of burglaries, theft of motor vehicles, and theft from motor vehicles that took place in the area starting in mid-October.

41-year-old Kristopher Ozuna was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on an arrest warrant for Burglary, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (More than $5,000), both felonies, and misdemeanor Unauthorized use of a Propelled Vehicle.

Court documents say during the investigation of a Nov. 5 attempted Scottsbluff residential garage break-in and the theft of a vehicle from a Gering residence the following day, Ozuna was observed on surveillance video exiting the car with Steven Little Wolf and a third, unknown person in the dirt parking lot south of Western Travel Terminal.

Items discovered inside the vehicle that did not belong to the owner were collected for DNA processing, and combined with the video evidence from the Scottsbluff and Gering locations led to an arrest warrant being issued.

Ozuna was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court, with a preliminary bond previously set at $200,000 with a ten percent provision.