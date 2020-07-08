300 Acre Grassfire in Sioux County Contained Early Tuesday Evening

Firefighters from Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Box Butte and Goshen counties responded to a nearly 300 acre grass fire more than 20 miles north of Morrill Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Mitchell were called shortly after 3:45 p.m., with Morrill, Lyman, Harrison, Hemingford, Gering, Scottsbluff Rural and Prairie Center providing mutual aid resources.

A tanker plane was able to make a few drops of fire retardant to help suppress the blaze, which had calmed down somewhat after 5 p.m.

Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman believes the fire was caused by malfunctioning wiring in a submersible pump in a livestock well, and wind gusts helped spread the fire quickly.

“It was really rough terrain,” explains Wurdeman. “After about four hours we pretty much got it under control. Mother Nature was good to us the first hour, that helped, and then the wind picked up, but we were pretty much in the mop up stage by the time the wind really got with it up there so that was really fortunate.”

He also commended the 25-30 ranchers from the area who assisted by bringing whatever water they could to the scene, noting that many of them were able to arrive before mutual aid could.