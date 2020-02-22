34th Annual Mid-Winter Conference Hosted By ESU 13

This past week, Educational Service Unit #13 hosted its 34th annual Mid-Winter Conference.

In 1965, Units were established “In order to provide supplementary educational services to local school districts.” (LB No. 301) ESU 13’s mission is to achieve educational excellence for all learners through strong partnerships, service and leadership.

For over 30 years, the ESU 13 Mid-Winter Conference has endeavored to meet this mission.

Again, in 2020 they have increased the partnership opportunities to support district leadership by having several sessions presented by local educators.

The conference was held at various sites in Scottsbluff, Gering, and Chadron including: The Harms Advanced Technology Center, the Gering Civic Center, Scottsbluff High School, and Chadron State College.

ESU 13’s Professional Learning, Early Childhood, and Special Education Departments contracted with nationally-known presenters who offered a variety of workshops for area school administrators, certified, and classified staff members.

This year’s presenters also included local teachers and the Nebraska Department of Education staff as well.

They had over 40 sessions from which to choose. Some topics were for specific content areas while others fit a wider audience like how teacher efficacy affects student learning, getting students positively engaged in their learning, and how best to use technology to improve learning.

The 21 school districts served by ESU 13 as well as area private schools attended the conference with over 1,500 people registered.

The annual mid-winter conference was an opportunity for educators to enhance their knowledge, learn from content experts, and add to their tool boxes of skills and ideas.