3D Consumer Alert: Rental Scams

Scammers often post advertisements for an apartment or vacation rental at a great price. To protect yourself when renting, never wire money to pay a deposit, application fee, or first month’s rent—especially before meeting or signing a lease.

The attached radio alert provides more information regarding how to defend yourself against rental scams.

3D Consumer Alert is a series of 60-second educational radio spots written and produced by the Consumer Protection Division of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The purpose is to prevent the victimization of Nebraskans by arming them with the education and tools to Deter, Detect, and Defend (the 3Ds) against the frauds, scams, and pressing consumer issues prevalent across our state.