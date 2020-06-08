class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466154 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

41st annual Farmer’s Day Off Golf Tournament canceled for 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | June 8, 2020
Golfer takes a swing at hole six on the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering during the Farmer's Day Off Golf Tournament. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The 41st annual Farmer’s Day Off Golf Tournament has been canceled this year because of Covid-19 concerns and restrictions. 

The popular lunch and golfing event could have worked for golfers, but the lunch often draws 400 or more people, which could have been a real problem in terms of social distancing and other restrictions on gatherings.

“Nobody knows when this thing will open up,” said Dennis Stricker co-coordinator for the event. “We didn’t want to take money from the advertisers as we start collecting in June and July, without some guarantee it could go on.”

He added the committee decided it was in the best interest of everyone to postpone it this year.

“We look forward to returning next year under better circumstances,” Stricker said. 

The golf event is held in August at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

