Business Owners, Others Can Learn About 2020 Tax, Employment Changes in Dec. 12 Event

Area business owners can give themselves a gift well ahead of Christmas by learning about changes in tax and other paperwork requirements with a Lunch and Learn next week by the Scottsbluff Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Director Karen Anderson explains some of the topics to be covered by local professionals from the fields of accounting, labor and more. “There are new W-4s out, so we need to take a look at that, as well as exemptions will change, and both of these take effect Jan. 1,” says Anderson. “You’ll hear from everyone what you should be aware of.”

Deadline for registration is this coming Monday and you can do so by emailing office@scottsbluffgering.net or calling 632-2133.

Cost is $10 for members, $15 for non members and includes lunch next Thursday at the Platte Valley Companies Community Room in Scottsbluff.