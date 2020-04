Today on KNEB.tv News:

PPHD Officials say all 10 of Kimball County’s COVID cases have recovered

Man arrested for stealing pickup from Gering gas station

Gov. Ricketts continues residents to get registered on testnebraska.com

Plus Gering’s Bryce Sherrell and Scottsbluff’s Chance Parker will continue their basketball careers after high school… and Bill Boyer in with a wet forecast.

Catch those stories and more, right now on KNEB.tv News: