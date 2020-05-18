Traffic Fatalities In Nebraska Down In April

Fewer motorists on Nebraska roadways due to the coronavirus pandemic has also led to fewer fatalities for the month of April.

According to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, twelve people were killed in traffic crashes on

Nebraska roadways last month, compared to 19 the same month a year ago.

NDOT says eight of the fatalities were in rural locations, one was a pedestrian and three were motorcyclists.

As of the end of last month, 54 people lost their lives in traffic collisions in the state, compared to 63 at the same time in both 2019 and 2018.

During the last week of April 2020 there was a 21% decrease in traffic state-wide, when compared with traffic volumes for the same period between 2016-2018.