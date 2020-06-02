United Way Announces Second Round Recipients of Community Compassion Fund Grants

United Way of Western Nebraska has awarded over $9,500 during the second round of funding from United Way’s COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund to four non-profit organizations that applied for funding.

More than $20,000 has been distributed to non-profits in the community to directly assist with COVID-19 related needs from the fund.

Alliance Senior Center was granted funds for their Feed a Hungry Senior program.

Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen received funding for their meal program.

Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) was given grant funds for their food pantries in Alliance and Chadron

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) received a grant for rent and utility assistance for their clients in Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne Counties.

NCAP and CAPWN both received monies from the first round of funding.

United Way of Western Nebraska established the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund to provide nonprofit organizations in our service area with flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on our community or other publicly declared crisis, including immediate basic needs, gaps in service, and operational challenges. Preference is given to the provision of direct services.

An Ad Hoc Advisory Committee has been formed with community leaders from Alliance, Chadron and the Scottsbluff area to work with United Way to advise on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the community. The committee will administer grants from the fund in phases to help address immediate needs and short-term and longer-term impacts of the outbreak and recovery. Grants will be released on a rolling basis as the situation unfolds, making it possible to move resources as quickly as possible and adapt to evolving community needs. The process overall will be dependent upon available dollars. The goal is to notify applicants of granting decisions as expeditiously as possible.

Donations are being accepted to the fund and may be made online at uwwn.org/covid, texting UWGIVE to 313131 or mailing your donation to United Way, 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff NE 69361 100% of the funds raised for United Way’s COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund will be granted to nonprofits in our service area. As is the tradition of United Way of Western Nebraska, funds raised local, stay local to support non-profit organizations with a focus of helping people. For more information visit uwwn.org and select the COVID-19 Resources tab.