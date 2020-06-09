Seven More Panhandle Cases Announced, 1st Positive Case Confirmed in Banner County

Unified Command has confirmed seven new cases Monday evening, they are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Banner County Female in her 30s Close Contact Box Butte County Female in her 70s Community Spread Scotts Bluff County Female in her 20s Community Spread Scotts Bluff County Female in her 60s Unknown Scotts Bluff County Female in her 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff County Female in her 70s Community Spread Scotts Bluff County Male in his 40s Unknown

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

This past weekend, 66 tests were conducted at drive-thru testing in Oshkosh and 38 in Sidney. COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

March 2-June 8, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 3,562

Positive: 185

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%

Recovered: 88

Active Cases: 97

Active Hospitalizations: 5

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 25

Deaths: 0