Scotts Bluff County Fair: pigs

BY Chabella Guzman | August 3, 2020
Hunter Creech, right, and his little brother show off his fair pigs. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Scotts Bluff County Fair held its market swine on Monday, July 27, and its swine showmanship on Tuesday. I spoke with Hunter Creech on his first year showing pigs at the fair.

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

