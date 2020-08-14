Colorado Man Arrested Following Airport Vandalism

A Colorado man was arrested on numerous charges early Friday morning after allegedly hiding in the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Terminal overnight and causing damages.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office was called to the airport around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a reported break-in and vandalism inside the terminal building.

Deputies arrived and observed 3 vending machines completely destroyed. There were no signs of forced entry. While searching the building a suspect was located hiding under the baggage claim conveyor belt.

The suspect identified as 30 year old Vincent Hernandez from Colorado, and was determined to have hidden in the bathroom until the building was closed for the night.

Hernandez then destroyed the vending machine, dumped trash throughout the terminal and damaged some of the equipment in the bathroom.

A search of Hernandez located a syringe suspected to have methamphetamine.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Scottsbluff Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.