$500,000 Bond Set for Man Charged in Gering 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault Investigation

A South Dakota man has been arrested and extradited back to Scotts Bluff County to answer to a charge of 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault.
25-year-old Kevin Alvarez-Meza was arrested last Thursday in Pennington County and transported to the Gering jail yesterday.
Court documents say that last month, a 17-year-old girl reported the alleged assault and a CAPStone interview was conducted. The girl says that Alvarez-Meza was a family friend staying at her home in Gering last summer.
He reportedly continued to make unwanted advances on the girl, and she says on one occasion he forcibly sexually assaulted her in the basement of the home.
Alvarez-Meza moved to South Dakota in January, and shortly after the girl reported the incident to authorities. A sexual assault examination was conducted at Regional West, and the results corroborated the girl’s claims of being sexually assaulted.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 9, and he is being held on a $500,000 bond with a 10% provision.
He will be arraigned on the Class 2 Felony charge on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court. If convicted Alvarez-Meza could face a prison sentence ranging from 1 to 50 years.