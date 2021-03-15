PAC updates sound system

The Panther Activity Center (PAC) in Lodgepole, or formerly the “old Lodgepole High School building” has an updated sound system in the gymnasium thanks to a grant from the Lodgepole Community Fund.

The original sound system was installed by Larry Stoll many years ago. Recently, Larry provided the labor and expertise to upgrade and update the sound system and the Lodgepole Community Fund provided a grant from the PAC account within the fund to cover the cost of the new equipment. The new system is Bluetooth capable, with new microphones and speakers. Those enjoying activities at the PAC will appreciate the new sound during upcoming events.

The Lodgepole Community Fund was organized in 2019 to help preserve Lodgepole’s rich history and create a brighter future for the Lodgepole Community. The fund is committed to building an unrestricted endowment and providing a way for individuals and businesses to give back to the community of Lodgepole. Their first project was to help gather money to maintain the PAC for current and future use.