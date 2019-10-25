7th Annual Bra Auction For Festival Of Hope To Be Held October 30th

The 7th Annual Save A Rack at BackaRacks will be Wednesday, October 30th, starting at 7 p.m.

The event started when former KNEB Sales Executive, Steve Flower, said he had been the auctioneer for a bar in Wyoming that had a bra auction and he wondered if we could do the same thing here.

Steve Flower and Kendra Feather met with Terry Lyle and Bob Scripter, of BackaRacks, and asked what they thought of the idea, the name was picked for it to be Save A Rack at BackaRacks and the monies would be donated to the Festival of Hope.

The thought was whatever we raised would be beneficial and it was such a unique idea, it just kept building momentum, and the tally has went like this:

2013 – $15,355.00

2014 – $29,781.00

2015 – $64,000.00

2016 – $63,667.20

2017 – $44,631.00

2018 – $44,454.62

Just under $262,000 in six years. There have been a couple of bras have been earmarked to help individuals, like a little boy from Morrill, whose family made an Incredible Hulk bra, named an Incredible Rack. The funds are raised by the sponsor tables, sale of T-Shirts, bras that are auctioned and 50/50 raffle. Over the years we have had other donations like a brand new refrigerator, gift baskets, guitars.

The bras we have received over the years have been such a variety of bras, Husker, Broncos, bras from Survivors, and even a bra made by some local Girl Scouts to honor their leader and mom who was battling breast cancer herself. Please have your decorated bras to BackaRacks by Monday, October 28th, so we can get them on the list of bras to be auctioned, if you can’t attend the event you can help by buying a T-Shirt or bracelet this year with those funds going to Festival of Hope.

Steve Flower, now of Wolf Auto still is the lead auctioneer, and we had to add a few other auctioneers because of the volume of bras, 87 were auctioned off last year, so Mike Nuss and Spike Hendren, have jumped on board to help with the auctioneering also. Terry Lyle and Rachel Sams, co-owners of BackaRacks are happy the host the event for the 7th year, and have partnered with some of their vendors for some additional donations that will be announced at the event. Kendra Feather, Sales Manager, and also serves on the board for Festival of Hope, says, “We have such a giving community, I had no idea how large this event would have developed into. Our KNEB sales team and staff volunteer their time and we have volunteers from the Festival of Hope who help with the auction as it has grown so much. It is such a fun event, but I think every year one of the stories gets to me and I get choked up. I just want to thank the community for their continued support, and look forward to another great event.”