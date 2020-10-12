8th Annual Save-A-Rack Auction Adds Online Bidding This Year

The 8th annual Save-A-Rack bra auction to benefit the Festival of Hope takes place at Backaracks in Scottsbluff in just a couple weeks, but it will be somewhat different than in years past.

KNEB Promotions Director Kendra Feather says due to the virus pandemic, in-person attendance at the the October 28th event will be limited. “There will still be corporate tables like we’ve had before, they will be smaller and a bit more spread out. We will have individual tickets for sale, they’re $50, so it will be a ticketed event,” says Feather. “Backaracks will close at 4 p.m. that day, and you have to have a ticket to get in.”

If you can’t make it in person, you’ll be able to bid on the works of art online, with the assistance of Kraupies Auctioneers.

Feather says the biggest push right now is for those wanting to decorate a bra for auction to get them completed and turned as soon as possible so they can be featured online, with a deadline of noon Oct. 26.

T-shirts are being sold online only through a link to Scottsbluff Screen Printing that’s on the KNEB.com website, with five dollars from each sale going to Festival of Hope.