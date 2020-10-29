8th Annual Save-A-Rack Fundraiser a Big Success

Despite changes prompted by the virus pandemic, the 8th annual Save A Rack bra auction at Backaracks in Scottsbluff was another success Wednesday night.

KNEB Promotions Director Kendra Feather says the final figure raised by the event has yet to be determined, but it appears it will approach, if not eclipse. last year’s $35,000.

This year’s event was primarily online, with the exception of tables allowed on site for corporate sponsors, and Feather says there were online bidders from as far away as Maryland and Washington State.

Monies raised through the event benefits the Festival of Hope, which helps those battling cancer pay for non-treatment related expenses.