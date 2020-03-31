90 MPH Pursuit North of Bluffs Ends at RWMC

A high speed pursuit midday Tuesday turned into a foot chase outside Regional West in Scottsbluff.

​Chief Deputy Troy Brown says at 12:08 p.m. the Communication Center received a complaint of a red Ford sedan traveling high rate of speed with a male “surfing “on the hood of the car, eastbound on County Road F.

Deputies responded to the area, identified the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and accelerated to approximately 90 mph traveling southbound on Sugar Factory Road toward Scottsbluff.



Brown says when it became apparent the vehicle wasn’t going to stop, was heading into Scottsbluff and the time of day the pursuit was terminated.

​The vehicle in question was observed by an Investigator with the County Attorney’s office pulling into the north parking lot at RWMC and the occupants exited the vehicle.

Scotts Bluff County Deputies and Scottsbluff Police Officers responded to the area and with assistance from employees of RWMC; were able to locate and identify all the occupants, who were fleeing on foot after ditching the vehicle.

​The driver, a 17-year-old male, was cited for Flight to Avoid and Obstructing a Peace Officer, two 16-year-old male passengers were cited for Obstructing a Peace Officer, a 13-year-old passenger was cited for False Information to a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer and 19-year-old Abel Barron was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, False Information to a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Agencies assisting in the apprehension were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Police Department, an Investigator with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office and employees of RWMC.