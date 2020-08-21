99th Annual Oregon Trail Days Getting Underway with Downsized Event Schedule

he 99th Oregon Trail Days gets underway Friday, but it will be much-scaled down due to the virus pandemic, directed health measure restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing.

Karla Niedan-Streeks with the Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau tells us while it may not be the event organizers had been planning at the start of this year, it’s still a time to celebrate our heritage. “The basic element of Oregon Trail Days is bringing family and friends home to celebrate our history and heritage, and bring reunions and visitors into our communities to experience all that quality of life and Oregon Trail history we get to live every day,” said Niedan-Streeks.

Events getting underway Friday include the Art Show and Sale from Noon to 7 p.m. at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, and the Rod and Custom Car show on 10th Street in front of the County Courthouse starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s events have the Art Show continuing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with bake sale fundraiser at Legacy of the Plains, the Craft Fair at Gering’s Legion Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Horseshoe Tournament starting at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park. All events are free, with a $10 entry fee for those competing in the Horseshoe Tournament.

Niedan-Streeks says she hopes people will take part in the downsized event, which also keeps the yearly consecutive streak alive and allows organizers to plan a 100th Oregon Trail Days celebration to be even bigger and better next year.