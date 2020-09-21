9th Annual Monument Marathon This Saturday

Despite a number of changes put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 500 runners will be participating in this Saturday’s Monument Marathon.

Western Nebraska Community College Foundation Director and Race Coordinator Jennifer Reisig told KNEB News once people started hearing they were going to have an in-person race with a lot of safety measures in place, the registrations have been flooding in. She said back in April they weren’t sure whether they would be able to have an in-person race this year, and said it is wonderful to be able to welcome this many participants and volunteers.

In addition, Reisig says over 300 volunteers will be helping to make the Marathon a success, and says all participants and volunteers are encouraged to attend the Expo on Friday at the Civic Center, where screening measures will be in place. Reisig says every volunteer and every runner is getting a Monument Marathon neck gator to use as a face covering on Expo and Race day.