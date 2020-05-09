class="post-template-default single single-post postid-460530 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Fatality Accident Reported East of Scottsbluff

BY Scott Miller | May 9, 2020
Authorities are investigating a reported fatality accident east of Scottsbluff Saturday morning.

Law enforcement, emergency responders, and AirLink were called to the scene on Highland Road west of County Road 28 shortly before 9 a.m.

At the scene, two vehicles were observed, a sedan on the south side of the road, and a second vehicle that  was in the ravine on the north side of the pavement.

Both Airlink and Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and at least one patient was transported by ground ambulance to Regional West for injuries sustained.

Authorities that responded to the scene included the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Minatare/ Melbeta Fire Department, Scotts Bluff Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Valley Ambulance, Airlink, and a Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Officer.

This is a developing story, and more details will be released when available.

