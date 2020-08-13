Abortion Procedure Ban Approved by Nebraska Lawmakers after Cloture Vote

Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill that bans “dismemberment” abortion except in emergency situations.

LB 814 also allows for professional injunctions and civil action against any abortion provider found to be in violation of the bill’s provisions, with intentional and knowing performance of the procedure, unless due to a medical emergency, becoming a Class IV felony.

The procedure definition contained in the bill does not apply to an abortion in which only suction is used to dismember a fetus, or removal of a fetus that already is dead.

Omaha Senator Megan Hunt attempted to kill the bill with a motion to bracket, but after about an hour of debate lawmakers approved a cloture motion to end the discussion, and passed the measure on a vote of 33-8.