UPDATE: Eastbound 80 reopened to traffic around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 10-mile stretch of the eastbound Interstate is closed in the Panhandle Sunday morning.

Mindy Whiteley with the NDOT District 5 office says eastbound I-80 is closed at Sidney due to accidents.

Whiteley says traffic is being detoured onto Highway 30 and can return to the Interstate at Sunol.

Details on the collisions and those involved are not immediately available.