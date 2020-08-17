ACLU, Racial Justice Organizations Call for Special Session

Just days after the Nebraska Legislature wrapped up session, the Nebraska chapter of the ACLU and racial justice advocates are calling on state senators to get back to work.

In a joint letter Monday morning to Gov. Pete Ricketts and state senators, the groups urged them to follow the lead of other states and call a special session dedicated to police reform and racial justice.

The letter points to concerns raised at protests and Judiciary Committee listening sessions in June, saying action has fallen far short of what Black Nebraskans expect.

The letter comes just two days after Gov. Ricketts vetoed a ban on natural hair discrimination, with no opportunity for state senators to attempt an override as they were no longer in session.

Special sessions can be convened either by the Governor’s executive decision or with agreement from two-thirds of the Nebraska Legislature.

Joining the ACLU of Nebraska in signing the letter were Academy of Equity, Black and Pink, Black Leaders Movement, Change Now, Change of Omaha, Educators for Black Lives, I Be Black Girl, the Lincoln Branch of the NAACP and the UNL Black Student Union.