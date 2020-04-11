Acting Regional Forester Announces Temporary Developed Recreation Site Closures and Fire Restrictions

Acting Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien this week announced and signed an order to temporarily close developed recreation sites and an order to implement fire restrictions within the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region to align with local, state and federal orders and guidelines to protect public health and safety. Both orders are effectively immediately through May 31, 2020 (unless rescinded sooner). The region includes 24 national forests and grasslands across Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming.

Recreation Closures For Nebraskans, this means that all developed campgrounds and related amenities – including day-use areas, picnic areas, restroom facilities and trashcans and trash collection services – in the Nebraska and Samuel R. McKelvie National Forests and Oglala National Grasslands are closed. Parking facilities, trails and trailheads remain open. Dispersed camping (meaning camping where recreation facilities or services are not provided) is allowed, and travel management rules still apply. Though dispersed camping, hiking, riding off-highway vehicle trails and river uses are allowed, recreating close to home is recommended.

Developed recreation sites in Nebraska that will be closed are:

At the Bessey Ranger District: All four campgrounds (Bessey Recreation Complex, Natick, Whitetail and Steer Creek).

Reservations made through recreation.gov will automatically be cancelled and refunds issued. For questions about the closures, please call the main office at (308) 533-2257.

At the Pine Ridge Ranger District near Chadron: Cliffs, Red Cloud, Robert’s Tract, Soldier Creek and Toadstool campgrounds, as well as Hudson Meng Education & Research Center. For questions about the impact to the Pine Ridge Ranger District, contact Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District Ranger, (308) 432-0300.

Fire Restrictions Fire restrictions are also effective immediately until rescinded. The following acts are prohibited in the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands:

1. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

The following persons are exempt from fire restrictions:

1. Persons with a Forest Permit, Form FS-7700-48, specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order in the areas listed above.

2. Any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefightingforce in the performance of an official duty is exempt from Prohibitions.

3. Persons using pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials are exempt from Prohibition #1.

4. Residents, owners or lessees within the areas listed above who are using a fire in a permanent dwelling with an effective and properly installed USDA- or SAE- approved spark arrestor, are

exempt from Prohibition #1.

United States Department of Agriculture Fire restrictions enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help prevent humancaused wildfires. Several criteria are used to determine when to implement fire restrictions, including fire

activity levels, current and predicted weather, fuel moisture and the availability of emergency and firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be required if conditions warrant.

Entering upon closed areas or igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or smoking on national forests and grasslands is a violation of Federal law and may result in consequent fines and possible jail time.

All Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG) offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. The NNFG will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Visitors to national forests are urged to take precautions recommended by the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-cov/about/prevention.html.