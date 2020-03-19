Addiction Crisis Grants From Department of Justice

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly for the District of Nebraska today announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis.
“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”
The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.
A number of funding opportunities that address the addiction crisis are currently open:
Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17098
Total Available $1.75 million Deadline 5/14/2020
Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program
Total Available $27 million Deadline 5/21/2020
Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Addiction Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims
https://www.ovc.gov/grants/pdftxt/fy-2020-enhancing-community-responses-to-drug-crisis.pdf
Total Available: $19 million Deadline: 5/4/2020
Family Drug Court Program
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17090
Total Available $18.2 million Deadline 4/8/2020 (Extended)
Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17754
Total Available $28.1 million Deadline 5/5/2020
Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17051
Total Available $7.2 million Deadline 4/13/2020 (Extended)
Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-16930
Total Available $48 million Deadline 4/13/2020
Opioid Affected Youth Initiative
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17352
Total Available $9 million Deadline 4/20/2020
Research and Evaluation on Drugs and Crime https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17275
Total Available $1 million Deadline 4/20/2020
Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners
Total Available $4.5 million Deadline 4/6/2020
For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities