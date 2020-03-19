class="post-template-default single single-post postid-448933 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Addiction Crisis Grants From Department of Justice

BY Media Release | March 19, 2020
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly for the District of Nebraska today announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis.

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

A number of funding opportunities that address the addiction crisis are currently open:

 

            Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17098

Total Available $1.75 million                                     Deadline 5/14/2020

Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/COSSAP20

Total Available $27 million                                        Deadline 5/21/2020

Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Addiction Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims

https://www.ovc.gov/grants/pdftxt/fy-2020-enhancing-community-responses-to-drug-crisis.pdf

Total Available: $19 million                                       Deadline: 5/4/2020

            Family Drug Court Program

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17090

Total Available $18.2 million                                     Deadline 4/8/2020 (Extended)

Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17754

Total Available $28.1 million                                                 Deadline 5/5/2020

 

Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17051

Total Available $7.2 million                                       Deadline 4/13/2020 (Extended)

 

Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-16930

Total Available $48 million                                        Deadline 4/13/2020

Opioid Affected Youth Initiative

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/ojjdp-2020-17352

Total Available $9 million                                          Deadline 4/20/2020

Research and Evaluation on Drugs and Crime           https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17275

Total Available $1 million                                          Deadline 4/20/2020

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners

https://bja.ojp.gov/RSAT20

Total Available $4.5 million                                       Deadline 4/6/2020

For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities

