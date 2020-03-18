Additional Cases of COVID-19 Reported to DHHS; Nebraska Total at 24

Additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

One case is a man in his 30’s who is a Sarpy County resident. He had contact with another case who was a business traveler from Virginia who was in the metro area. The Sarpy County resident is self-isolating at home.

One case is man in his 30’s from Knox County. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home. Another case is a man in his 50’s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California. He is also self-isolating at home.

Three are Douglas County residents. The Douglas County Health Department recently announced three cases.

All local health departments involved have initiated close contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The statewide case total is 24. Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

