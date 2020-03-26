Additional Nebraska Community Transmitted COVID-19 Cases Identified

LINCOLN – Two community-transmitted cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were identified Wednesday– One in Lancaster County and one in Saunders County. Both cases were reported Tuesday. Another community transmitted case was identified Tuesday in Sarpy County. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced a second COVID-19 related state Directed Health Measure (DHM) that includes Lancaster, Dodge, and Saunders counties, which will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed. Washington County will also now be under a DHM until May 6. Click here for more information. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department ordered Directed Health Measures to further limit the opportunity for community spread of COVID-19. For more information, go tohttps://www.lincoln.ne.gov/.

Five additional COVID-19 cases were also identified in Nebraska. New cases include:

A woman in her 40’s from Dodge County who is self-isolating at home.

A woman in her 60’s from Washington County who is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations were completed in both of these cases and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

A woman in her 50’s from Saunders County who is self-isolating at home and a close contact investigation is underway.

Two cases are Douglas County residents. One is a woman in her 30’s. The other is a woman in her 40’s and a close contact investigation is underway. For more information, go to https://www. douglascountyhealth.com/ latest-news.

The state total as of Wednesday evening is 68. One case was removed from the state total due to the person residing in a different state.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information –https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

