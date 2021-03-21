Additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Benefits to be Adjusted

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will issue additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to households that were excluded from round two issuances due to lack of federal guidance and technical issues. Benefits will be issued to families that were not reported as eligible by their school district for August and September in the 2020-2021 school year and those having previously received an incorrect amount.

Eligible households have been identified by their school districts, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and DHHS. DHHS will mail corrected P-EBT benefits on new P-EBT cards beginning the week of March 22. No action is required by these eligible households in order to receive these benefits.

These issuances are authorized through passage of the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021, and approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a program authorized in 2020 by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and impacted by school closures and adjusted schedules. Receiving P-EBT benefits will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits and benefits will be good for one year after receiving them. P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and to purchase groceries online at Amazon and Walmart.