Aerial Platform Fire Truck Coming To Torrington

A Mineral Royalties Grant will be helping to fund a new aerial platform fire apparatus for the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department.

The ladder truck is expected to cost around $1.4 million, with 75 percent covered by the grant and the balance split between the City of Torrington and Rural Fire District 3.

TVFD Chief Lance Petsch told KNEB News it’s something Torrington has needed for some time, with previous grant attempts being unsuccessful.

Petsch said while they may have to reconfigure some parking, the new rig will fit in their existing fire barn, crediting planners who looked ahead to the future when the facility was first constructed.

Extensive training once the truck arrives will be needed, with Petsch saying that in addition to learning ow to operate the ladder portion, they need to train on how to drive a truck like that and where to position it.

Petsch said they will take their time finding the right truck for the department. He says depending on whether they purchase a brand-new truck or perhaps a demonstration vehicle that meets their needs, it would likely be at least a year before they have the new truck in hand.