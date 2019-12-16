class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427223 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Ag Education Pathway to be Added to GHS Career Pathways

BY News Release / Scott Miller | December 16, 2019
Home News Regional News
Ag Education Pathway to be Added to GHS Career Pathways
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Gering High School students will have an Agricultural Education Pathway available beginning in the next school year.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Gering School Board voted to approve the addition for 2020-2021, and an Ag teaching position will be posted within the coming weeks.

Earlier this fall, GPS students were surveyed to explore their Ag interest areas and to gauge overall program interest.

“As we move forward with implementation, we look forward to conversations with our Ag industry leaders, as their input will be critical to helping us shape relevant curriculum to align with community workforce needs,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal.

The addition of the agriculture program will expand Career Pathways at GHS and will include the addition of an FFA organization.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments