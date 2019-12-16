Ag Education Pathway to be Added to GHS Career Pathways

Gering High School students will have an Agricultural Education Pathway available beginning in the next school year.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Gering School Board voted to approve the addition for 2020-2021, and an Ag teaching position will be posted within the coming weeks.

Earlier this fall, GPS students were surveyed to explore their Ag interest areas and to gauge overall program interest.

“As we move forward with implementation, we look forward to conversations with our Ag industry leaders, as their input will be critical to helping us shape relevant curriculum to align with community workforce needs,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal.

The addition of the agriculture program will expand Career Pathways at GHS and will include the addition of an FFA organization.