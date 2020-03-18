Aguallo Reinstated As Western Nebraska Regional Airport Director

Following a 63 day paid leave during a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into unspecified allegations involving misuse of airport resources, Raul Aguallo has been reinstated to the post of Airport Executive Director at Western Nebraska Regional Airport effective immediately.
The investigation found no wrong doing and Aguallo told KNEB News he will institute changes going forward that may prevent future misconceptions.
Aguallo said there are clearly some things that need to be looked at. He said being in his position as director, he has learned you have to have a paper trail and track everything.
Aguallo says it will probably take 30 days to get back up to speed on airport operations, and he is looking forward to getting back to work.
The Airport Authority Board met in executive session for just over two and a half hours before coming back with a 3 to 1 vote in favor of reinstatement with one board member absent.
The reinstatement includes a 60 day probationary period, in which the board will look for improvements in airport operations with regard to record keeping, policies and procedures.