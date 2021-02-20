AIM Institute Offers Free Introduction to Technology Course to Demystify IT

AIM Institute , an innovative nonprofit committed to growing a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach, is offering an assortment of free virtual courses to demystify IT and link people interested in careers in technology with an opportunity to learn fundamental skills in its Introduction to Technology course.

The removal of the cost barrier for the 20-hour program offered through AIM Code School is intended to create access to tech education for younger and more diverse participants, a critical component to addressing the shortage of tech workers throughout the state. Community leaders involved with the Nebraska Tech Collaborative identified the need to add 10,000 tech workers in Nebraska by 2025.

“We believe everyone can learn about coding and technology. In the world we live in, it would be beneficial for everyone to have some basic tech skills and knowledge, whether they decide they want to pursue a tech-focused career or integrate new skills into their current employment,” said Emily Matis, director of AIM Code School.

The entry-level class is designed to provide participants with basic knowledge and definitions of IT terms and concepts in five different areas of technology, Matis said. Classes will take place over the course of five Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the next offering beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 27.

An accelerated virtual course also will be held March 1-5 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The remote format for all of its scheduled courses allows participants throughout Nebraska to participate, making tech education not only more accessible from a cost standpoint, but also by removing geographic barriers to participation. A full schedule of available courses is being offered through July.

The series of classes will help people new to tech discover where their interests lie and learn about possible career opportunities that involve these highly sought-after skills, from building a website to coding, data management and more.

Prior tech experience is not required to participate. Anyone who has an interest in technology, wants to upskill their current abilities or is curious about how technology works is qualified, Matis said.

“You don’t have to be tech-savvy or know a lot about technology to register,” Matis said. “Our instructors have designed the program to build a foundation of knowledge. Our only expectation from students is that they come ready to learn and are excited to grow their skill set.”

For more information about AIM or its programs, please visit aiminstitute.org or email info@aiminstitute.org.