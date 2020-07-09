Airplane Inside Airport Terminal Could Become Permanent Static Display

A donation from a retired long time Scottsbluff businessman and local pilot may be shared for future generations of those visiting Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

EAA Chapter #608 members temporarily re-assembled a Rutan Long EZ home built experimental aircraft inside the terminal building at the airport Wednesday.

Pending approval by the airport board next Wednesday, the aircraft will be set up as a permanent display with a sign describing it’s local history.

It’s owner, Joe Ostry of Scottsbluff told KNEB News he hoped having the aircraft on static display inside the terminal building can serve as an inspiration to spark an interest in aviation, even as a career. He says there is a joy in aviation, and if it’s a passion for you, it can’t be matched.

The aircraft is designed for fuel-efficient long-range flight and Ostry says the airplane has a 10 hour range at about 3 miles per minute. Despite it’s cramped appearance, Ostry said it is quite comfortable for long range flights, with plenty of leg room as the pilot sits in a reclined position. He added that once it is stabilized, it requires very little attention to the controls.

Ostry built the aircraft himself over a period of just under three years, starting in 1979 and first flying it on his daughter’s birthday in November 1982.