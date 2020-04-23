Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-In Postponed Until September

The annual Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-in event originally scheduled for June 6th at Western Nebraska Regional Airport has been postponed until September 12th.

Officers with EAA Chapter #608 made the decision Wednesday evening after careful consideration and months of planning.

Chapter Secretary Dave Strang tells KNEB News that even if social distancing guidelines and restrictions are eased by then, the unknowns makes it difficult with just over a month to finalize planning.

Traditionally, many general aviation pilots from Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota join those from around Nebraska flying their personal or business aircraft in to the event. Plus the various static displays of military assets and aircraft would find it difficult to commit at this point.

Strang says moving the event to September 12th will allow time for both exhibitors and public to feel more comfortable making plans to attend.