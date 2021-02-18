Airport to Take Bids for Runway Project

After years of fighting to keep the 5/23 crosswind runway at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, bid requests will go out next month on a $6.5 million repaving project approved by Federal Authorities.

As a long term cost-saving recommendation, government officials had recommending removal of the runway over replacement. Following years of going back and forth on the viability of the runway, at one point they had even recommended narrowing and shortening the runway.

Airport Manager Raul Aguallo said they were able to convince the Feds of the importance of the runway for safety and for the increased number of diversion flights, and in the end approved repaving the crosswind runway at it’s current length and width.

The airport’s portion of the total for the repaving project will be $650,000, but Aguallo said he is hopeful that with the current climate at the DOT, they may actually end up getting 100% of the project paid for.