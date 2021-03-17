Airpower History Tour to Bring WWII Aircraft To Scottsbluff This Summer

The distinctive rumble of radial engines from two of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, will be heard in the skies over Scottsbluff in August when they visit Western Nebraska Regional Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force. The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan and the P-51 Mustang “Brat III”.

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The aircraft will arrive at noon on Wednesday, August 18. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive Wednesday as well. The aircraft will be staged at Western Nebraska Regional Airport Terminal Ramp, 250023 Airport Terminal St., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

The event will be open to the public Friday through Sunday, August 20 -22, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under. The T-6 and P-51 will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday beginning at noon.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.