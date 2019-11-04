AJ’s Soda Shop in Scottsbluff Closes Its Doors; Owners Cite Sales

A popular drink-spot in Scottsbluff closed its doors for good over the weekend.

AJ’s Soda Shop in First Avenue announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing, effective immediately. Co-Owner Zach Miller tells KNEB News that they really appreciated their time in Scottsbluff and the patronage from all of their customers. However their sales did not out pace their costs, and could not support their ongoing operations.

Miller says their Torrington location will remain open and continue to serve the WyoBraska region, and any gift cards and gift certificates are still valid at their Torrington store.

AJ’s Soda Shop opened in Scottsbluff back in January, but is now the fifth business to close at that location in as many years, following the same suit as ‘Grace Cafe’, ‘Sixteen 25 Cafe’, ‘Crave’, and ‘Scarpinos Pizza Lab.’