All CU Students Urged to Quarantine for 2 Weeks Amid Virus Spike

All students at the University of Colorado’s main campus are being told to self-quarantine starting Wednesday for the next two weeks to stem an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Jeffrey J. Zayach, executive director of Boulder County Public Health, issued an advisory Tuesday to Boulder campus students, faculty and staff.

He warned mandatory restrictions could follow if students do not comply. University officials have reported 13 positive tests the first week of school, 90 the second week and 205 the third week. The

university says nearly 30% of confirmed cases are on-campus residents and the remainder live off campus.