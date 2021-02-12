Alliance Care Facility Staffer Arrested on Drug Theft Charges.

Authorities in Box Butte County say a staff member at the Highland Park Care Center has been arrested for multiple offenses for alleged theft of prescription medications.

Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens says the 42-year-old female employee was arrested Monday on suspicion of several counts of theft of a controlled substance.

The name of the woman involved in the case was not immediately released by Alliance Police, and electronic records for Box Butte County Court did not show charges had been officially filed as of midday Friday.