Alliance City Council Approves Construction Docs, Invitation to Bid for Sunken Garden Revitalization

The Alliance Sunken Gardens Revitalization project is a step closer to reality, as the Alliance City Council Tuesday night approved final construction documents and release of the invitation to bid for the more than $693,000 project.

City Manager Jeff Sprock tells KNEB News he expects the process to move forward quickly with all of the pieces now falling into place, with the City holding $305,645 in funds raised by the public, a matching state grant of up to $483,770 and one outstanding donation of $80,000. “I’m thinking the bidding will probably be over the next month, and depending on the contractor we get, the work could either start as soon as this fall, maybe this summer, and we’re looking at completion some time next year.”

Sprock says the project will include significant upgrades to a destination that’s been a focal point for the community over the years. “With all the input we received from the various public meetings we’ve had, we’ve been able to add a stage there with electricity and the ability to get lighting in there,” says Sprock. “They’ve had some concerts around and outside the (Knight) Museum, and now we’ll have a place for weddings, concerts and all sorts of outdoor activities that can take place in a beautifully landscaped area.”