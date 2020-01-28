Alliance Council to Place LB357 Sales Tax Increase for Streets Before Voters

Alliance residents will soon be asked if they want to approve a 1/2 cent sales tax increase to help pay for infrastructure improvements in the community.

The Alliance City Council Tuesday morning approved the drafting of a resolution that would place an LB357 ballot question before the voters, with money generated to go toward street improvements.

City Manager Jeff Sprock tells Rural Radio News there was plenty of debate on whether the ballot language should be broad or narrowly tailored, “If they wanted to strictly limit that to streets or allow for other infrastructure improvements, things like sewer or water improvements,” says Sprock. “What council decided is they wanted the city attorney to draft a resolution to put the majority, if not all of those funds, toward street improvement.”

Sprock tells us the ballot language would limit the street improvement funding generated by the additional tax to $6 million over 10 years, with any amount over that to be considered for use by the city on other infrastructure projects. He says the move came after discussions with business interests and city leaders, as well as the fact street conditions have comprised the bulk of comments by residents.

A resolution to place the issue on the May primary election ballot is expected to be returned for council consideration at their next regular meeting February 4.