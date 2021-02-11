Alliance Declares Snow Emergency thru Noon Saturday

The City of Alliance is anticipating a large accumulation of snow over the next 48 hours, prompting a Snow Emergency declared beginning Thursday, Feb. 11 from noon until noon on Saturday February 13, 2021.

Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

Please contact the Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907 for more information.