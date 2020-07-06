Alliance Farmers to Families Food Box Program to Begin Tuesday

Residents of Alliance that have been hard hit by COVID19, job loss or other challenges, will benefit from the Farmers to Families Food Box Program starting July 7th through August 25th.

This drive-up, pre-boxed distribution will include fresh fruits and vegetables, diary and meat items.

The event will be held each Tuesday at 9:15 at the Lyceum at the intersection of Big Horn and 9th. Cars are asked to line up at Cheyenne Ave then onto 9th street heading towards Big Horn.

Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food will be placed in their truck by volunteers. Each vehicle will receive one distribution.

This program is sponsored by Cashwa, partnering with United Way, Northwest Community Action Partnership and community volunteers. If you would like to volunteer for this event, please contact United Way at 308-763-8031.