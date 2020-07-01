Alliance Homicide Suspect Makes Initial Court Appearance Tuesday

The 66-year-old Alliance man accused in the stabbing death of another Alliance man in June made his initial court appearance Tuesday in Box Butte County Court.

George W. Smith is charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of Steven Oliver, and appeared before Judge Paul Wess via video conference from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Police say Oliver was stabbed in the chest following an argument with Smith that escalated the night of June 19th.

The arrest affidavit in the case says after officers arrived at the scene, Smith refused to leave the residence, told officers to shoot him and a taser had to be deployed to take him into custody.

According to court records, an attorney from the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy was appointed as defense counsel.

Judge Wess approved Smith’s request to be present in Box Butte County Court for his preliminary hearing, the date and time of which has yet to be determined.

Smith is being held without bond.