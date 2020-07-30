Alliance Man Arrested; Accused of Passing $2,400 in Stolen Checks

A 29-year-old Alliance man has been arrested after allegedly spending more than $2,400 in stolen checks from two separate victims earlier this month.

Taylor Sestak is charged with 2nd Degree Forgery following a month long investigation by both the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments.

Sestak is accused of issuing checks at Menards, Loaf and Jug , and to himself. Court records says he used the checks to purchase a video surveillance system, scratch tickets, and cigarettes.

He was arrested last week at Menards while trying to return the surveillance system for store credit. When interviewed by police, he admitted to writing and passing the checks- but says that DJ Gibbons had provided him the blank, stolen checks.

Sestak will be back in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing- bond has been set at $15,000 with a ten percent provision