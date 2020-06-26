Alliance Man Formally Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Alliance Stabbing

A 66-year-old man arrested following the stabbing of an Alliance man a week ago has now been formally charged with murder in the case.

Charges of 2nd degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony were filed Friday, June 26, in Box Butte County Court against George W. Smith of Alliance.

According to a news release issued by Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, officers and EMS found 42-year-old Stephen Oliver in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Toluca Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on June 19, with a stab wound to the chest.

Kiss said the investigation determined Smith and Oliver had been engaged in an argument that allegedly escalated and ended with the stabbing. Oliver was transported to Box Butte General Hospital after emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Smith is being held in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance, which is now scheduled for June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner has been named a Special Assistant County Attorney to assist Box Butte County prosecutors handling the case.