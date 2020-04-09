Alliance Pillars for the Park Project Awarded State Economic Development Grant

The City of Alliance has announced that the Pillars for the Park Project was selected to receive grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

The $483,000 grant award will supplement the funds raised to restore the iconic pillars in Central Park that backers say have a profound cultural value to the Alliance community.

The Construction Phase and Bid Phase was approved by the Alliance City Council at their April 7th meeting.

City officials say they continue to work closely with engineering firm Baker & Associates in order to move forward with the completion steps of the project.