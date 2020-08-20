Alliance Police Chief John Kiss Announces Retirement

After nearly 41 years in law enforcement, serving the past 21 years as Alliance’s Police Chief, John Kiss has announced his retirement.

Kiss told KNEB News he has nothing but fond memories of his time serving the community of Alliance, but feels it’s time to check a few items off his bucket list. But, he says he will stay on until the end of the year. Kiss says he turned 65 this summer, which was a target date for him. And now, he says he wants to spend time with his 18 grandchildren.

Kiss served in the Air Force for six years before joining the Alliance Police Department in 1979, serving as patrol officer, detective, and patrol sergeant. He left Alliance after 7 years to serve as an internal affairs lieutenant with the Garden City, Kansas Police Department before returning to the Alliance Police Department in 1996 when the opportunity presented itself.

Kiss attended and graduated from the FBI 178th session in Quantico, Virginia in September of 1994.

Kiss says serving as Alliance’s Police Chief has been the greatest achievement of his career. He says his success could not have been realized without the support of his family, multiple city managers throughout the years, and especially the city council members who always had an open ear and immense understanding of the difficult job law enforcement has with the community.

Kiss says he leaves the department with a great deal of young, dedicated officers, who he is confident will continue serving the community with grace, compassion and leadership.